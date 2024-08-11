All You Need To Know About IIT JAM 2025 Registrations Beginning September 3

IIT JAM 2025 Registrations: Registration for the IIT Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2025 will officially open on September 3, 2024. The deadline to applIIT JAM 2025: Registration for the IIT Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2025 will open on September 3, 2024. The application deadline for the aforementioned exam is October 11, 2024. Those who want to take the exam can apply at jam2025.iitd.ac.in, the official website. Applicants can also click here to apply for the exam directly, once the registration window opens.

How To Apply For IIT JAM 2025?

Step 1: Go to the official website at jam2025.iitd.ac.in.

Step 2: Find the application link on the homepage

Step 3: Now, login using the required credentials

Step 4: Fill out the application form with correct information

Step 5: Upload the required and valid documents

Step 6: Pay the application fees

Step 7: Submit the form to complete the registration process

Step 8: Save and download a copy for future

Guidelines for Applications

As all correspondence with the JAM 2025 candidate will be sent to this email address, candidates are required to provide a working email address.

Only one candidate may register using a single email address, and the candidate may not use another person's address.

As most communications may also be sent via SMS, candidates should also supply their personal mobile number. It is recommended that they stick with this number until the admission process is finished.

Even if a candidate wishes to take two test papers, they should only submit one application. An applicant may be rejected if they submit more than one application. Therefore, DO NOT send in more than one application.

It is requested of applicants to check the website from time to time for information and/or updates on the status of their applications. They should also check the messages sent to their registered email id and mobile number.

It is strongly recommended that applicants complete the application on their own. The candidate must make sure the information they submit is accurate if someone else is filling out the application on their behalf.

The Admitting Institutes alone have the authority to verify the Minimum Educational Qualifications (MEQs) and Eligibility Requirements (ERs) for admission; the Organizing Institute will not answer any questions in this regard.

The candidate's offer of admission will be provisional and contingent upon meeting all requirements by the deadlines.

Candidates should be aware that placement on the Merit List of any test paper does not automatically grant admission; rather, admissions will be granted based on merit and the Admitting Institute's capacity to accommodate students.

Exam Date: February 2, 2025 (Sunday)

Format: Computer-Based Test (CBT) across seven subjects: Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematical Statistics, Mathematics, and Physics.

Locations: Conducted in approximately 100 cities across India.

Eligibility: Open to all nationalities, with no age restriction. Candidates completing their qualifying degrees in 2025 are eligible.

Test Papers

Biotechnology (BT)

Chemistry (CY)

Economics (EN)

Geology (GG)

Mathematical Statistics (MS)

Mathematics (MA)

Physics (PH)

Degrees You Can Pursue

M.Sc.

M.Sc. (Tech.)

MS (Research)

M.Sc. - M.Tech. Dual Degree

Joint M.Sc. - Ph.D.

M.Sc. - Ph.D. Dual Degree

What does JAM offer?

JAM is not just an exam, it's a gateway to premier institutes offering high-quality postgraduate education. The interdisciplinary nature of the curriculum empowers students to translate scientific knowledge into real-world applications. These opportunities are open to all eligible students, regardless of nationality, with English as the medium of instruction, the website read.