All Medical Colleges To Be Rated On Quality Of Medical Education From 2024-25 Session

From the 2024-25 academic session, both government and private medical colleges in the country will be rated based on the quality of education they provide.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) had signed an MoU with the Quality Council of India (QCI) for assessing ratings of the medical institutions in July. Currently, only government medical colleges are bound to participate in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), Dr Yogendra Malik, member of the NMC’s Ethics and Medical Registration Board said on Tuesday.

“QCI provides a mechanism for independent third-party assessment of products, services and it aims to promote quality through national accreditation of testing, inspection and certification bodies which are internationally recognized,” he said.

“This is the first time that medical colleges will be assessed and ranked based on several parameters. The initiative will bring in accountability, and adherence to high standards and help students choosing the right medical college,” he said.

Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) of the NMC is responsible for carrying out inspections for granting permission for new medical colleges, increase of MBBS/PG/super-speciality seats, and renewal of permission for existing medical colleges

