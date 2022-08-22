e-Paper Get App

All 23 AIIMS to take names after local heroes, monuments

The Union Health Ministry has drafted a proposal to give specific names to all AIIMS

ANIUpdated: Monday, August 22, 2022, 12:07 PM IST
Delhi: The idea of naming 23 AIIMS after regional historical figures, freedom fighters, or unsung heroes is currently being discussed.

"The Union Health Ministry has drafted a proposal to give specific names to all AIIMS, which include those which are fully functional, partially functional and under construction," revealed sources to the media.

All new AIIMS were asked to provide three to four names under each category(local heroes, freedom fighters, unsung heroes or historical monuments) along with an explanatory note for the suggested names.

Currently, the several AIIMS established or currently being established under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) are identified simply by their location and go by their general name 'AIIMS'.

Suggestion regarding names has been given to AIIMS Bhopal, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, AIIMS Jodhpur, AIIMS Patna, AIIMS Raipur, AIIMS Rishikesh, AIIMS Nagpur, AIIMS Raebareli, and AIIMS Madurai.

