Alarming BMI Trends Among Delhi Students Revealed in Recent Report |

A recent report by HT unveils alarming statistics about the health of students in 20 state-run schools in Delhi. According to officials, a striking 69% of the 22,000 screened students fell into the "red zone" of the Body Mass Index (BMI), indicating potential health and nutrition risks. This data stems from a two-year health scheme initiated as a pilot project by the Delhi government.

Launched in January 2022, the School Health Clinic (SHC) program, a joint effort by the Department of Health and Family Welfare and the Department of Education, aimed to address health concerns among students. Each of the pilot project schools was equipped with a psychologist and a nurse, and clinics were established in portacabins. Additionally, five schools were allocated a dedicated professional doctor.

Buoyed by the success of the pilot project, officials now plan to extend the SHC program to 50 state-run schools across Delhi in the coming months, with a long-term goal of encompassing all government schools in the city.

A health department official stated, "After running the pilot project successfully for close to two years, we will be expanding to other schools as well. In the upcoming months, our target is to cover 50 of the project's participating schools. Subsequently, we aim to progressively expand to include all Delhi government schools."

Analysis of the pilot study's data on December 7 revealed the concerning BMI trends among students. The high percentage in the "red zone" is attributed to an increase in junk food consumption and a decrease in physical activity, according to officials and experts. The initiative seeks to proactively address these issues and promote better health outcomes among students in the region.