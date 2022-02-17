Akshaya Patra, NTT Ltd give 235 Android tablets to govt school students in Bengaluru

The Akshaya Patra Foundation and NTT Limited on Thursday collaborated to hand out Android tablets to 235 students of Government Girls High School and Government Girls PUC in Basavanagudi here to mark the launch of the organisation's Digital Education Initiative.



Akshaya Patra is implementing the initiative with the support of corporate donors and ed-tech platform BYJU's to bridge the digital divide and further digital inclusiveness by providing students belonging to economically weaker sections of the society access to good quality, modern education for free, the Akshaya Patra Foundation said in a statement.



The NTT is supporting Akshaya Patra's Digital Education programme, which seeks to facilitate competency-based learning while focusing on inclusiveness and contributing to the government's vision of Digital India, the foundation said.



"Each tablet is pre-installed with BYJU's learning application to ensure that children have access to high-quality and tech-driven learning programmes. The tablets were distributed among students of eighth to 12th standards, providing them access to JEE, NEET and Karnataka CET preparation material," it added.



Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 06:53 PM IST