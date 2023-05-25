Akash Madhwal, engineering student who bowled LSG's hopes; know from where he graduated

Akash Madhwal |

The match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) saw unprecedented episodes from LSG's batting unit. The comedy of errors at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai also witnessed one of the best bowling spells in the history of IPL by the fast bowler from Uttarakhand, Akash Madhwal taking 5 wickets haul while conceding just 5 runs.

Madhwal's quick arm bowling action set the Stadium ablaze, causing significant trouble for the LSG during their run chase of 183 in the tricky pitch.

An engineering graduate has turned MI Paltan's fortunes around in their last two matches.

Born in the city of Roorkee, Madhwal hails from Almora, a beautiful hill station in the Himalayan State.

Due to his father's service in the Indian Army, his family settled down in Roorkee nearly 30 years back.

Education

The MI pacer completed his primary and secondary education at Roorkee Public Senior Secondary School in Uttarakhand.

Akash then went on to pursue a degree in civil engineering from the College of Engineering Roorkee, which he passed.

Entry into the world of cricket

The talented player honed his skillets to deliver and nail the craft of bowling yorkers during his playing days in Uttarakhand when he was only playing with tennis balls. He also enhanced a great control in delivering yorkers during his early playing days.

He was then called up for trials organised by the Uttarakhand Cricket Association ever since it got affiliate with BCCI in 2018 which eventually marked Madhwal's entry to competitive cricket at the age of 24.

“I have been practicing a lot and was waiting for my opportunity. I have done engineering, cricket is my passion and I have been waiting for this since 2018,” the pacer said.

“Engineers have a tendency to learn quickly,” added the bowler.

Akash made his Twenty20 cricket debut on 8 November 2019 for Uttarakhand in the 2019–20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Following his four-wicket haul against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the last group stage match for MI, Akash Madhwal took five for five against Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator on Wednesday to set up a clash with Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2.