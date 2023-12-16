AISSEE 2024: NTA Postpones Exam Date And Extends Application Deadline; Check Revised Schedule

Pixabay (Representative Image)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced an extension of the exam date and online registration deadline for the All-India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2024. The AISSEE 2024, originally planned for January 21, 2024, will now take place on January 28. Additionally, the online registration deadline has been pushed to December 20 at 5 pm, as opposed to the earlier deadline of December 16.

With the deadline extended, candidates can now make the required payment by December 20. Furthermore, the opportunity to make corrections will be accessible from December 22 to December 24. An official announcement states that the exam date and registration deadline have been prolonged to prevent scheduling conflicts with other major exams.

“Due to clash between some major national examination and All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2024 being held on January 21, 2024, and difficulties experienced due to the same, it has been decided to reschedule AISSEE 2024 on 28.01.2024 (Sunday) across the country. It has also been decided to extend the last date for submission of online application form for AISSEE 2024, enabling the aspiring candidate(s) to apply for the said exam,” the agency said in an official notice.



The pen-paper (OMR sheet-based) exam will be held in 186 cities across the country. The exam for Class 6 will run for 150 minutes, from 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM, while the exam for Class 9 will last for 180 minutes, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

How to register:

Go to the official website of NTA at exams.nta.ac.in.

On the homepage, search and click on the ‘AISSEE 2024’ registration link.

As a new page opens, register yourself and proceed with the application form.

Then fill out the details, upload all the required documents, and pay the necessary fee.

Cross-check the details, and submit the form as directed.

Candidates belonging to the SC/ST category are required to submit an application fee of Rs 500, whereas those from the General/Wards of Defence Personnel and Ex-Servicemen/OBC (NCL) category are obligated to pay an application fee of Rs 650.