AISSEE 2022: NTA declares Sainik School Class 6 Entrance Exam Revised Result, here's the link

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the revised result of the AISSEE Class 6 2022 Examination. The All India Sainik School Entrance Exam revised result for Class 6 admission has been declared after considering the terms received by the students for revision of gender, category and final answer keys.

Students can review their Sainik School Class 6 entrance exam result 2022 on the official website - aissee.nta.nic.in.

How to Check AISSEE Class 6 Result 2022

Visit the official site - aissee.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link "AISSEE 2022 – NTA Score"

Enter your proof of identity, such as your application number

The AISSEE 2022 result will be displayed on the screen

Download it and take a printout for future reference

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 05:13 PM IST