AISSEE 2022: Class 6, 9 results declared, here's how to check on aissee.nta.nic.in

The All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE) result for 2022 has been released. On its official website, aissee.nta.nic.in, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the AISSEE results for Classes 6 and 9. Students must enter their application number and date of birth to see their AISSEE scorecard.

On January 9, the AISSEE 2022 exam was held for admission to 33 Sainik Schools across the country for Class 6 and Class 9.

Here's how to check AISEE results:

1) Go to the official website - aissee.nta.nic.in

2) Click on the ‘AISSEE 2022 NTA Score’ link

3) Enter the required credentials.

4) The result will be displayed on the screen.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 05:14 PM IST