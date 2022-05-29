AISA member accused of sexual harassment in JNU

JNU |

Delhi: There are allegations of sexual harassment against an activist of the All India Students Association (AISA) at Jawaharlal Nehru University.

"The survivor faced sexual harassment by the accused touching her inappropriately without consent and grabbing her forcefully from behind and continued this disgusting act. "The survivor is also being conveyed through classmates about conspiracies to defame and slut shame her and her credibility from the grapevine," the 'Concerned Women of JNU' said in the statement. The statement did not mention the date of the incident.

Gender Sensitization Committee against Sexual Harassment has taken up an inquiry regarding the complaint, stated AISA. The activist in question has also been barred from all the activities of the organization in the meantime. The victim has also complained to the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) to take ‘prompt action to save her from any more mental trauma and intimidation’, said the statement.

"We receive many complaints. We cannot reveal anything about these complaints as it is against the rule," said the NU ICC presiding officer, Poonam Kumari.

Sudhir Pratap Singh, JNU Dean of Students Welfare, claimed that he was unaware of any such occurrence.

The public statement issued regarding a complaint of sexual harassment against an AISA member is "unsigned".

"The organization had come to know about the complaint of sexual harassment a few days back. As soon as we got to know about the complaint against one of our members, we immediately acknowledged it and started the process of redressal available within our organization," it said.

JNU AISA secretary Madhurima Kundu said she sent a message to the complainant and assured her of justice.

Read Also JNU extends registration date for winter semester