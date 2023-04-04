AISA alleges payments due to workers hired for hostel construction in JNU

Payment not made to workers hired for JNU hostel construction | JNU, Representational pic

New Delhi: A Left-backed student outfit, AISA alleged on Tuesday that the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration has not paid wages of some months to the contractual workers engaged in the construction of a hostel building.

There was no immediate response from the administration to the allegation made by the student's union. The workers have allegedly stopped the construction work due to the non-payment of wages, the All India Students' Association (AISA) said.

"Workers and supervisors who built Barak Hostel at JNU haven't been paid (wages) for 2-3 months. The dues run into lakhs. Payments to daily wage workers, to small contractors, to tile workers, to electricians, to crane workers, and others are pending," the AISA alleged in a statement.

It said the new hostel will help alleviate an acute accommodation crisis in the university.

"Salaries are being delayed by months, and workers are threatened whenever they raise their voice. AISA has been an integral part of the contractual workers' struggle on this campus. For the last few years, JNU administration has indulged in this habit of delaying payment to the workers," the left wing outfit claimed.