AISA Activists Allege Detention In Their Own Flats Ahead of Modi's DU Visit

AISA Activists Alleges Detention in Their Flats |

All India Students' Association (AISA) Delhi President Abhigyan and AISA Delhi University secretary Anjali allege that they were detained inside their flats by the Delhi Police ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Delhi University for centenary celebrations on Friday, June 30, 2023.

AISA has written a letter to the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Model Town, Delhi, asking to cite the reason for the "forcible detention" as the police personnel "declined to provide any formal order".

AISA Delhi President Abhigyan in a video alleges that Delhi Police were hunting the AISA activists in or near the campuses. He said, "Our flat no. and all other details were with the police, so they asked us to come with them to Police station."

According to him, the police was doing all this in the name of PM's safety.

Abhigyan asks what ‘safety’ of the Prime Minister is being threatened and by whom? “Is he scared that people will ask him why the unemployment rate has fallen below 8.1 per cent or why chapters on Ambedkar are being deleted?” he asks.

AISA Delhi President Abhigyan's latest video. He alleges AISA activists are detained ahead of PM visit to Delhi University. pic.twitter.com/hfPL1YYiAo — Bhat Yasir (@BhatYasir_) June 30, 2023

Comrade @abhigyan_AISA and I, we are being held at our flat because PM is coming to campus!



Why is @narendramodi so afraid of us?



Whole campus turned into police cantonment to protect a PM from accountability!



Shame on Delhi police! pic.twitter.com/optyfBJWVL — Anjali (@anjali__27) June 30, 2023

As quoted by the Outlook, "We were told that our names have been floated on a list that was called ‘Circle of Suspicion’. The police told us that we might create a ruckus and violate the discipline of the institution as we are ‘suspicious people’. We might be a threat to the safety of the convoy. Are we criminals? We do not know what that means but it’s surprising how a Prime Minister of a nation feels scared of students," tells Anjali, AISA DU Secretary and an M.A. first-year student.

As per the notice issued by the Hindu college of DU, no black dresses, compulsory attendance, and suspension of classes between 10 am to 12 pm were among the guidelines for the students to attend closing ceremony of the university's centenary celebrations.

Notice issued by the DU administration. | Twitter @anjali__

Earlier Students' Federation of India (SFI) Delhi had also released a statement condemning the decision to declare the gazetted holiday of Eid as a working day. They said that the move will "segregate a particular community from the rest."

Ahead of the event, o n Thursday, a poster, ‘Modi is coming to our campus’, showed up on the walls of the University with a few questions posed for the prime minister like, "Why is the fees in our colleges rising every year?"

Ahead of the event, a poster, ‘Modi is coming to our campus’, showed up on the walls of the University with a few questions posed for the prime minister. | Twitter

