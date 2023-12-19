 Airports Authority Of India Issues Admit Card for Junior Executive Exam, Check Now
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationAirports Authority Of India Issues Admit Card for Junior Executive Exam, Check Now

Airports Authority Of India Issues Admit Card for Junior Executive Exam, Check Now

Admit Card Released for AAI Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control) Recruitment Exam

Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, December 19, 2023, 08:28 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has recently issued the admit card for the position of Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control) under Advertisement No. 05/2023. This development comes as part of a crucial recruitment drive to fill 496 vacancies for Junior Executives in Air Traffic Control within the Airports Authority of India.

Aspiring candidates scheduled to appear for the upcoming computer-based examination, tentatively slated for December 27, can now access and download their admit cards from the official website at aai.aero.

To facilitate a seamless download process, candidates can follow these steps:

Step 1 - Visit the Official Website: Head to the official website of the Airports Authority of India at www.aai.aero.

Step 2 - Navigate to Careers Section: On the homepage, locate and click on the 'Careers' tab, directing you to the dedicated career-related information.

Step 3 - Access Admit Card Link: Within the Careers section, search for the admit card link specifically designed for Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control) applicants.

Step 4 - Provide Login Details: Enter the necessary login credentials, ensuring accuracy, and submit the information.

Step 5 - Download Admit Card: Once logged in, the admit card for Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control) will be displayed. Verify the details and proceed to download the admit card.

Step 6 - Print for Future Reference: It is advisable to take a printout of the admit card for future reference and to carry it to the examination venue.

This comprehensive recruitment initiative is a crucial step in addressing the staffing requirements for the vital role of Junior Executives in Air Traffic Control, contributing to the efficient functioning of the Airports Authority of India.

As candidates prepare for the computer-based examination, the issuance of the admit card marks a significant milestone in the selection process. Aspiring individuals are encouraged to adhere to the outlined steps and ensure they have their admit cards ready for the scheduled examination on December 27, 2023.

Read Also
Bhopal: Class 9 Student Detained For Molesting Classmate, Morphing Pics
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

XAT 2024 Admit Card Release Date Updated, Now On December 27 at xatonline.in

XAT 2024 Admit Card Release Date Updated, Now On December 27 at xatonline.in

Trivendra Rawat's Birthday: Check Educational Qualification of Former CM Of Uttarakhand

Trivendra Rawat's Birthday: Check Educational Qualification of Former CM Of Uttarakhand

Delhi University Warns Against Fake Notice On Exam Cancellation

Delhi University Warns Against Fake Notice On Exam Cancellation

Heavy Rains In Monsoon Cause ₹ 69.27 Crore Loss To Himachal Schools

Heavy Rains In Monsoon Cause ₹ 69.27 Crore Loss To Himachal Schools

Classroom Panels Purchased From Taiwanese Firm, Not Chinese: DVET

Classroom Panels Purchased From Taiwanese Firm, Not Chinese: DVET