Airport Staff Discards Valuable Bangle, IIM Student's Persistence Leads To Arrest

Airport Staff Discards Valuable Bangle, Student's Persistence Leads to Arrest

A student flying to Delhi reported the unfortunate loss of a valuable bangle, weighing 11 grams and valued at Rs 85,000, at the departure gate number 5 of Terminal 2 of the Bengaluru airport on December 5. According to her account, she sensed that the bangle had slipped off her hand after passing through the check-in counter, as reported by Times Of India.

In her detailed complaint to the authorities, she explained the situation and expressed her belief that the bangle had come off after the check-in counter and near the departure gate. The incident was promptly reported to the concerned authorities, who assured her that CCTV cameras would be examined to trace the missing item. The student, with a flight scheduled to depart around 10:45 pm, had to leave without the bangle.

Subsequently, the police acted on her complaint and arrested a 20-year-old individual named Mohammed Azad, who worked as a staff member in the housekeeping services at the airport. However, the situation took an unexpected turn upon the student's return to Bengaluru on December 17.

Upon approaching the airport officials, she was informed that her bangle had indeed been found, as per TOI reports. However, shockingly, it was revealed that the staff member who discovered the bangle had discarded it into the dustbin, assuming it was not made of gold. Unsettled by this revelation and dissatisfied with the compensation offered by the housekeeping services department (Rs 35,000), the student insisted on filing a formal police complaint.

The student's tenacity led to the arrest of Mohammed Azad, who was taken into custody. However, he was later released on bail. This curious incident, as reported by the Times of India, underscores the unexpected twists that can accompany even seemingly straightforward situations.