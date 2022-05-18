Airoli school organises 'Maker Fair' to promote STEAM education

Mumbai: With the purpose of highlighting the relevance of STEAM education (Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, and Mathematics) in the 21st-century system, EuroSchool Airoli conducted the Maker Fair 2022.

With the theme ‘Innovation and Sustainability’, the fair was devised to encourage students of the Cambridge division to take an interest in STEAM subjects from an early age. STEAM is an educational approach to learning that uses Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, and Mathematics as access points for guiding student inquiry, dialogue, and critical thinking.

During the event, the students presented their ambitious projects in the field of agriculture, healthcare, assistive systems for people with disability, education, and fashion. Some of the prominent topics of projects were eco lights, sensor shoes for blinds, humidity and temperature sensor, sustainable fashion, centrifugal and fluid art, Autobot, fibres from bamboo, vertical farming, banana stem planters among others.

Commenting on the success of the Maker Fair, Geeta Agarwal, Principal, EuroSchool Airoli, said, “Our learners explore different ways of learning where they let curiosity and creativity run free. If children can imagine it, they can make it into reality. They are encouraged to ask big questions, to build and rebuild their ideas. Integrated STEAM education is an effort to combine the four disciplines of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics into one class, unit, or lesson that is based on connections among these disciplines and the real-world problems. It is crucial that children are able to creatively assess situations, analyse data and come up with solutions to the challenges that may come up before them.”

