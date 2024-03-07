 Airbus Teams Up With IIM-Mumbai To Elevate Aviation Education And Industry Skills
Airbus Teams Up With IIM-Mumbai To Elevate Aviation Education And Industry Skills

Airbus and IIM-Mumbai join forces to enhance aviation education and industry skills through the Airbus Beyond programmes. Short-term courses in aviation logistics, supply chain management, and more.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, March 07, 2024, 09:46 PM IST
article-image
IIM Mumbai Logo | IIM Mumbai

In a significant collaboration, Airbus and the Indian Institute of Management, Mumbai (IIM-Mumbai), have joined forces to provide aviation education to professionals. The partnership aims to empower individuals with industry-ready skills through the Airbus Beyond programmes. The agreement, signed by Remi Maillard, President and MD of Airbus India & South Asia, and Manoj K.

Tiwari, Director of IIM-Mumbai, marks a milestone in the aviation education sector.

IIM-Mumbai will offer short-term aviation courses to aspiring and working professionals who will be able to harness the power of the Airbus Beyond programmes in aviation logistics, supply chain management, operations excellence, cargo handling, strategic procurement, business analytics and digitization.

“Skill is the fuel that drives growth. Airbus realizes the potential of India’s growing aviation industry and strengthens the ecosystem through our sustained skilling efforts. Along with IIM-Mumbai, we shall combine our expertise and resources to create comprehensive programmes that will help advance the future of aerospace education and skilling in India,” said Maillard.

This will further support the creation of a strong pipeline of industry-ready talent for the aviation sector in the country, he added.

“This collaboration marks a significant stride towards fostering excellence in management development within the aviation sector. Together, we aim to blend academic rigour with industry expertise, propelling innovation and leadership in aviation management,” said Tiwari.

The partnership will help nourish talent and drive transformative impact in the dynamic landscape of the country’s aerospace, immensely benefitting professionals in the field of aviation and those seeking opportunities in the burgeoning Indian aviation industry, he added.

article-image

As per the agreement, IIM-Mumbai will organise courses, onboard students, and provide infrastructure and logistical support, while Airbus will provide trainers, training material from the Airbus Beyond catalogue for short-term courses in the initial phase and co-curate long-term courses and certify the trainers in the later phase.

