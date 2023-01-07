Air India urination case: Accused Shankar Mishra who peed on woman studied from this Mumbai institution

Shankar Mishra |

Mumbai: A court in Delhi has sent Shankar Mishra, who has been accused of peeing on a fellow woman passenger in an Air India flight while being drunk, to a 14-day judicial custody.

Mishra, who was absconding in the matter, was arrested late at night on Friday by Delhi Police in Bengaluru.

Three Air India cabin crew members have now joined the investigation with the Indira Gandhi International Airport police station regarding the case while the carrier has issued show cause notices to four cabin crew members, and one of the two pilots.

Who is Shankar Mishra?

Mishra, who served as the Vice President (Operations) in Wells Fargo's Mumbai office, got terminated by the employer after allegations of him peeing on a 71-year-old elderly woman from a New York-Delhi flight surfaced. Shankar lived with his parents, wife, and a two-year-old daughter, according to reports.

Where did Shankar Mishra study from?

Mishra's profile on LinkedIn and other social platforms indicates that he is a resident of Mumbai.

Mishra studied from Mumbai's renowned SVKM’s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), a private university which is known for its undergraduate and postgraduate studies, especially in the field of Management.

Air India to review liquor policy

The peeing saga has led to Air India CEO Campbell Wilson to review the policy of serving liquor on flights.

On Saturday, the CEO stated that upon receipt of the complaint on November 27, Air India 'acknowledged receipt and commenced engaging in correspondence with the affected passenger's family on November 30, commenced a refund of the ticket on December 2, with receipt of funds acknowledged by the victim's family on December 16, and initiated the DGCA-prescribed 'Internal Committee', which has the responsibility of assessing incidents comprising a retired judge, a representative from a passengers' association, and a representative from another commercial Indian airline, on December 10'.

(Inputs from PTI)