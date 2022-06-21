e-Paper Get App

Air force recruitments for Agnipath Scheme to begin on June 24

The massive recruitment is open to candidates with a high school diploma, a diploma, or a vocational certificate

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, June 21, 2022, 05:33 PM IST
article-image
Twitter/@ReviewVayu

On June 24, 2022, the Indian Air Force (IAF) will open online registration for all individuals interested in joining the Agneepath Scheme as Agniveer Vayu under Intake 01/2022. The deadline to apply for an IAF Agniveer is July 5, 2022, via agnipathvayu.cdac.in. Unmarried male Indian citizens (residents of Nepal are also eligible) can apply online for the selection test, which will be held starting July 24, 2022.

This massive recruitment is open to candidates with a high school diploma, a diploma, or a vocational certificate. On June 20, 2022, the IAF Agneepath Notification will be published on careerindianairforce.cdac.in.

The 'Agniveers,' as the recruits are known, will be entitled to 30 days of annual leave each year, as well as sick leave if medically necessary. At the end of the four-year period, they may be integrated into the formal service at the government's discretion.

Recruits, on the other hand, will not be able to opt out of service unless there are special circumstances, according to the IAF. The persons would be eligible for a monthly wage of Rs. 30,000 with set annual increments, risk and hardship allowances, dress and travel allowances, and access to the military's health services, according to the statement.

Read Also
Agnipath: Centre files caveat in the Supreme Court
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEducationAir force recruitments for Agnipath Scheme to begin on June 24

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra political crisis latest updates: Rebel Eknath Shinde removes 'Shiv Sena' from Twitter...

Maharashtra political crisis latest updates: Rebel Eknath Shinde removes 'Shiv Sena' from Twitter...

World’s most beautiful German athlete Alica Schmidt keen to race star footballer Neymar

World’s most beautiful German athlete Alica Schmidt keen to race star footballer Neymar

Maharashtra: MVA in trouble? After reports of revolt by 5 Congress MLAs, party says all 44...

Maharashtra: MVA in trouble? After reports of revolt by 5 Congress MLAs, party says all 44...

We have never and will never cheat for power: Eknath Shinde in first tweet after leaving for Surat

We have never and will never cheat for power: Eknath Shinde in first tweet after leaving for Surat

'Rebel' Shiv Sena leaders dial Uddhav Thackeray, claim they were 'forcibly' taken to Surat

'Rebel' Shiv Sena leaders dial Uddhav Thackeray, claim they were 'forcibly' taken to Surat