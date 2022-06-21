Air force recruitments for Agnipath Scheme to begin on June 24

Twitter/@ReviewVayu

On June 24, 2022, the Indian Air Force (IAF) will open online registration for all individuals interested in joining the Agneepath Scheme as Agniveer Vayu under Intake 01/2022. The deadline to apply for an IAF Agniveer is July 5, 2022, via agnipathvayu.cdac.in. Unmarried male Indian citizens (residents of Nepal are also eligible) can apply online for the selection test, which will be held starting July 24, 2022.

This massive recruitment is open to candidates with a high school diploma, a diploma, or a vocational certificate. On June 20, 2022, the IAF Agneepath Notification will be published on careerindianairforce.cdac.in.

The 'Agniveers,' as the recruits are known, will be entitled to 30 days of annual leave each year, as well as sick leave if medically necessary. At the end of the four-year period, they may be integrated into the formal service at the government's discretion.

Recruits, on the other hand, will not be able to opt out of service unless there are special circumstances, according to the IAF. The persons would be eligible for a monthly wage of Rs. 30,000 with set annual increments, risk and hardship allowances, dress and travel allowances, and access to the military's health services, according to the statement.

