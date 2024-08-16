 AIMA MAT CBT 2024 Admit Card Released; Check How To Download
AIMA MAT CBT 2024 Admit Card Released; Check How To Download

The MAT is divided into five sections, with thirty questions in each. You have 120 minutes to attempt all 150 questions. Candidates who choose to take the computer-based test can download their admission card from mat.aima.in, the AIMA MAT's official website.

Siksha MUpdated: Friday, August 16, 2024, 07:37 PM IST
article-image
AIMA MAT CBT 2024 Admit Card Released; Check How To Download | Representational pic

The AIMA MAT CBT Admit Card 2024 has been published by the All India Management Association. The CBT test is scheduled for August 18, 2024.

Exam Pattern

The MAT is divided into five sections, with thirty questions in each. You have 120 minutes to attempt all 150 questions. Language comprehension, intelligence and critical reasoning, mathematical skills, data analysis and sufficiency, and the business and economic environments are among the topics included in the test question paper. There will be thirty questions in each section.

How to download?

To download their AIMA MAT CBT admit card 2024, candidates must first log in to the platform with their email address and password.

-Go to mat.aima.in, the AIMA MAT official website.
-On the homepage, click the login option that is accessible.
-Upon opening a new page, candidates will need to input their login credentials.

-Once you click submit, your admit card will show up.
-Examine the admit card and save the document.
-For future reference, keep a physical copy of the same.

Details such the candidate's name, roll number, exam type, test location, exam date, and exam durations are mentioned on the MAT CBT 2024 admission card.

At least ninety minutes before to the test's planned start time, candidates must report to the designated testing location. To the testing locations, every applicant who is scheduled to appear must provide their admit card.

