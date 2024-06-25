AIMA MAT 2024 Exam Application Open: How To Apply? | Representative image

The All India Management Association (AIMA) started the Management Aptitude Test (MAT 2024) application session for August today, June 25. Candidates who are planning on attempting the August exam may apply online at mat.aima.in. The deadline to submit the application is August 18, 2024.

As per to the August timetable, the exam will be conducted in a Computer Based Test (CBT) format is set for August 18, 2024. The admit cards for the exam are expected to be released on August 21, 2024.

Read Also Health Ministry, NBE Officials Review NEET PG Exam Process

How To Apply?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the application link

Step 3: Open the link and enter the login credentials

Step 4: Click 'Submit'

Step 5: Now, the application form will open

Step 6: Key in the required the details

Step 7: Upload the necessary documents

Step 8: Pay the application fees

Step 9: Submit the form

Step 10: Save and download for future use

MAT is held four times a year: in February, May, August, and December. It is administered in three modes: computer-based testing (CBT), paper-based testing (PBT), and internet-based testing (IBT). This year, AIMA announced MAT 2.0 in the May session, which aims to make key modifications to the testing procedure.

Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed update related to the above-mentioned exam.