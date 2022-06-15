AILET admit card 2022 tomorrow at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in; Know the steps to download

Delhi: Tomorrow, June 16, 2022, the National Law University of Delhi (NLUD) will release the AILET 2022 admission card. The AILET 2022 admit card will be available to download through the university's official entrance portal, nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. This article will provide a direct link to get the AILET admit card 2022. At the AILET login portal, candidates will be able to download their admission card by entering their registration number and password. The AILET 2022 admission card is a required document for participation in the entrance exam and contains information such as the candidate's roll number and application number, exam centre name and address, and exam instructions. For admission to BA LLB, LLM, and Ph.D. programmes, the university will conduct AILET 2022 in an offline format. Read the complete article to know how to download AILET admit card 2022, exam instructions, dates and timings and other relevant information.



Here’s how to download AILET Admit Card 2022

Visit NLU Delhi's official admissions website nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

Use your registration ID and password to log in.

There is a link to the admit card there.

On the screen, the AILET admission card 2022 will be presented.

Take a printout of the admit card after downloading it and saving it.