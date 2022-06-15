e-Paper Get App

AILET admit card 2022 tomorrow at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in; Know the steps to download

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 02:49 PM IST
article-image

Delhi: Tomorrow, June 16, 2022, the National Law University of Delhi (NLUD) will release the AILET 2022 admission card. The AILET 2022 admit card will be available to download through the university's official entrance portal, nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. This article will provide a direct link to get the AILET admit card 2022. At the AILET login portal, candidates will be able to download their admission card by entering their registration number and password. The AILET 2022 admission card is a required document for participation in the entrance exam and contains information such as the candidate's roll number and application number, exam centre name and address, and exam instructions. For admission to BA LLB, LLM, and Ph.D. programmes, the university will conduct AILET 2022 in an offline format. Read the complete article to know how to download AILET admit card 2022, exam instructions, dates and timings and other relevant information.


Here’s how to download AILET Admit Card 2022

  • Visit NLU Delhi's official admissions website nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

  • Use your registration ID and password to log in.

  • There is a link to the admit card there.

  • On the screen, the AILET admission card 2022 will be presented.

  • Take a printout of the admit card after downloading it and saving it.

Read Also
From CLAT, AILET to LET, LSAT: Here are the top entrances all law students should know about
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEducationAILET admit card 2022 tomorrow at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in; Know the steps to download

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Another victim of 'Pakadwa Vivah', veterinarian abducted and forcibly married in Bihar's...

WATCH: Another victim of 'Pakadwa Vivah', veterinarian abducted and forcibly married in Bihar's...

Left suggests Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson, Gopalkrishna, for President

Left suggests Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson, Gopalkrishna, for President

UAE suspends re-export of Indian wheat for four months

UAE suspends re-export of Indian wheat for four months

Congress calls Delhi Police BJP's 'private militia' for entering AICC office; cops deny charges

Congress calls Delhi Police BJP's 'private militia' for entering AICC office; cops deny charges

Mumbai: 3 drown in sea near Juhu beach; 1 rescued

Mumbai: 3 drown in sea near Juhu beach; 1 rescued