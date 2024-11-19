 AILET 2025 Registration Fee Submission Deadline Extended Till 11:59 pm Today
The All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2025 registration fee payment deadline has been extended by the National Law University, Delhi

Updated: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 05:27 PM IST
article-image
AILET 2025 | Official website

The All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2025 registration fee payment deadline has been extended by the National Law University, Delhi, to 11:59 a.m. today, November 19.

The AILET 2025 registration cost can be paid by interested and qualified candidates via the official website, nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

The new registration period for AILET 2025 is now closed. The only candidates who can finish the AILET 2025 registration process are those who have started it but have not yet paid the application cost. You can pay for the AILET 2025 online with a debit or credit card, net banking, or UPI.

The AILET 2025 test is scheduled on December 8 from 2:00 to 4:00.

Important dates:

Last date to fill AILET 2025 form: 18-Nov-2024

Last date to submit AILET 2025 registration fee: 19-Nov-2024

Issue of AILET 2025 Admit Card: 28-Nov-2024

AILET 2025 Exam Date: 8-Dec-2024

AILET 2025 Provisional Answer Key: December 2024 (Tentative)

Release of AILET 2025 Final Answer Key: December 2024 (Tentative)

Declaration of AILET Results: December 2024 (Tentative)

Registration fees:

Open Category (General): Rs 3,500

Other Backward Classes (OBC): Rs 3,500

Scheduled Caste (SC): Rs 1,500

Scheduled Tribe (ST): Rs 1,500

Persons with Disabilities (PwD): Rs 1,500

Below Poverty Line (BPL): Exempted

Exam pattern:

The AILET 2025 test will be conducted offline. There will be four categories on the AILET 2025 exam: logical reasoning, general knowledge, current affairs, and English. A total of 150 multiple-choice questions will be included. For each right response, candidates will receive one mark; for each wrong response, 0.25 marks will be deducted. The AILET 2025 exam lasts for two hours.

