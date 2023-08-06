AILET 2024: Registration Begins Tomorrow At nationallawuniversitydelhi.in; Check Details Inside

AILET 2024: Registration Begins Tomorrow At nationallawuniversitydelhi.in | Pixabay

The National Law University of Delhi will begin the registration process for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2024 from August 7 (Tomorrow). This is inclusive of five-year BA LLB (Hons), LLM, and PhD programs for the academic year 2024–2025. Interested candidates can submit the online application form at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

According to the schedule, the AILET 2023 exam will take place on December 10. The AILET 2023 examination will be held from 11 am to 12: 30 pm.

AILET is a highly competitive examination that attracts thousands of law aspirants from across the country. The test serves as a significant opportunity for candidates seeking admission to the five-year integrated B.A. LL.B (Hons.) program, LL.M, and Ph.D. courses at NLU Delhi.

ALIET 2024 Eligibility Criteria:

B.A.LL.B.(Hons.) Eligibility: The candidate must have passed the Higher Secondary School Examination (10+2) or an equivalent test with a minimum cumulative score of 45% of the total marks (40% in the case of SC/ST/Persons with Disabilities). A score of 65% on the Higher Secondary School Examination under the 10+2 system, or a comparable exam, is required for admission under the category of Foreign Nationals.

LL.M (One Year) Programme - Eligibility: A candidate for admission to the one-year LL.M. program must have completed the LL.B. or an equivalent degree from a recognised university with at least 50% in aggregate (45% in the case of SC/ST/Persons with Disabilities).

It is essential for applicants to carefully review the eligibility criteria before registering for the examination. Candidates must ensure that they meet all the requirements specified by the university to avoid any issues during the admission process.

PH.D - Eligibility: Candidates should possess a Master's degree in Law or a professional degree declared equivalent to the Master's degree in Law by the corresponding statutory regulatory body, with at least 55% marks in aggregate or its equivalent grade 'B' in the UGC 7-point scale.

With the registration process set to begin, law aspirants are urged to stay updated with the official NLU Delhi website for any further announcements or changes in the examination schedule.

