AILET 2024 Admit Card Release Set For November 20, Registration Closes Today

AILET 2024 registration closes Nov 15 apply at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. Exam on Dec 10, 11 am - 12:30 pm. Admit card available from Nov 20.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 15, 2023, 07:10 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image: Wikipedia

Aspiring law students have until today, November 15, 2023, to complete their registration for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2024. The entrance exams, crucial for admissions to LLB and LLM programs at National Law University Delhi, are scheduled for December 10, 2023. Candidates can apply online at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

Important Dates:

Registration Deadline: November 15, 2023

Admit Card Availability: November 20, 2023

Exam Date: December 10, 2023 (11 am to 12:30 pm)

The AILET 2024 admit card is a mandatory requirement for entry into the examination hall. Failing to present it alongside a valid ID card will result in candidates being barred from the examination. The admit card, containing essential instructions, will be accessible from November 20, 2023.

Application Fees:

General Category: Rs. 3,500

PwD, SC, ST Categories: Rs. 1,500

SC, ST (Below Poverty Level): Exempt from fees

How to Apply:

Visit the official website – nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

Click on the "Registration for AILET 2024" link.

Enter the required details on the portal.

Complete the application form.

Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Applicants are advised to download the AILET 2024 application confirmation page and keep a printed copy for future reference.

