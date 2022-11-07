AIIMS to release INI CET admit card today for PG medical students

Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

The AIIMS INI CET 2023 Admit Card will be released today, November 7, 2022, by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences. The admit card will be released for the INI CET Exam for admissions into PG courses in the January 2023 Session. Candidates can find the admit card on the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in.

To download AIIMS INI CET Admit Card:

Go to aiimsexams.ac.in to access the official AIIMS Exam website.

Click the "Academic Courses" tab on the homepage.

On the tab that opens, click the "INI CET (MD/MS/MCh(6yrs)/DM(6yrs)" link given.

Login and enter your credentials, and then press the Submit button.

Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Registration for the INI CET 2023 exam began on September 5, 2022 and ended on September 26, 2022. The final status of online registration will be displayed for candidates online.

AIIMS will administer the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test, or INI CET 2023 Exam, for admission to postgraduate medical courses such as MD, MS, M.Ch. (6 years), DM (6 years), and MDS.