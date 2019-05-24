AIIMS MBBS entrance exam to begin tomorrow, download admit card from aiimsexams.org

The All India Institutions of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) MBBS entrance examination will be conducted on May 25 and May 26. The candidates can download admit cards for the AIIMS MBBS entrance examination from the official website, aiimsexams.org. The AIIMS MBBS entrance examination will be computer-based. The entrance exam for admission to MBBS courses at AIIMS New Delhi and other AIIMS at Bathinda, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Deogarh, Gorakhpur, Jodhpur, Kalyani, Mangalagiri, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Rae Bareli, Rishikesh, and Telangana.

The examination will be held in two shifts 9 am to 12.30 pm and 3 pm to 6.30 pm. “No Candidate shall be permitted to enter after the Entry Closing Time as mentioned in the Admit Card. There are several formalities that will be completed before the examination commences and it is in your best interest that you should enter the venue well in time. Do not wait outside till the last minute,” reads the official notification.

Steps to download AIIMS MBBS entrance exam admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. aiimsexams.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the tab ‘MBBS admit card 2019’.

Step 3: Click on the tab.

Step 4: A new page will appear.

Step 5: Log-in using your registration number.

Step 6: Your Admit card will appear.

Step 7: Download it and take a print out for future reference.