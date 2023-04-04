AIIMS INI SS July 2023 registration closes on April 6; Apply at aiimsexams.ac.in

AIIMS INI SS July 2023 registration closes on April 6 | ANI

AIIMS INI SS July 2023 registration will be closed on Thursday, April 6, 2023. Candidates interested and eligible to apply for AIIMS can do it through the official site of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

The Application for AIIMS INI SS started on March 23 and will end on April 6, 2023. The admit card will be issued on April 21 and the written test will be conducted on April 29, 2023.

The examination will be conducted in two stage performance evaluation basis.

The duration of the exam will be 90 minutes and number of questions asked will be 80.

The questions will be objective type and there will be negative marking for each wrong answer.

Direct link to apply for AIIMS INI SS July 2023

Steps to apply for AIIMS INI SS July 2023