AIIMS INI - CET Counselling: Seat Allocation List For Round 2 Declared At aiimsexams.ac.in; Details Inside

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, based in New Delhi, has recently released the list for round two seat allocation. This is with regards to the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI - CET) July 2023 session for admission to MD/ MS/ MCh (6 years)/ DM (6 years)/ MDS programs. Candidates can visit the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in. to view the list.

Candidates who have been allotted a seat must visit the website and accept the allotted seat by 5 pm on the 12th of July. To accept the seat, candidates have to report to the allotted institute along with the offer letter. The offer letter can be downloaded from the MyPage after logging in at — aiimsexams.ac.in.

Step to download AIIMS INI-CET Counselling 2023:

Step 1: Visit the official website— aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the round 2 seat allocation list given on the homepage

Step 3: Check for your name, roll number, and rank

Step 4: Download it for future reference

Importantly, candidates must take note to deposit original documents along with one set of self-attested photocopies of all certificates or self-attested photocopies of certificates with a demand draft of Rs 3 lakh in the name of ‘AIIMS MAIN GRANT ACCOUNT’ payable at SBI Ansari Nagar, New Delhi.

Following this, the demand draft (DD) will be refunded when the original documents are deposited. The original certificates have to be deposited within five days of taking admission. In case a candidate fails to do so, admission will be canceled, and the deposited demand draft of Rs 3 lakh will be forfeited.