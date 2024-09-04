AIIMS Delhi Nursing Officer Recruitment: 100+ Vacancies; Apply Offline By September 17

AIIMS Delhi Nursing Officer Recruitment | Unsplash

AIIMS Delhi Nursing Officer Vacancies: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, currently has over 100 Nursing Officer vacant posts. A recruitment drive is being conducted by the Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL).

The candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can apply for this recruitment process using offline mode only. The interested candidates should send an application to "Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL), BECIL BHAWAN, C-56/A-17, Sector-62, Noida-201307 (U.P.)" along with copies of their educational records and experience certificates. The application should be sent through speed post in a sealed envelope.

The application form can be accessed by clicking here.

"The candidates/applicants must ensure their eligibility (age, qualification, experience, etc.) before applying for the post. BECIL will not take responsibility for the wrong application or ineligible condition. 7. Candidates will be informed via email/telephone for further processing," the official information bulletin read.

The candidate must have passed the AIIMS, New Delhi-conducted NORCET-6. The merit list of applicants who meet the requirements will be compiled based on the candidates' placement in the exam.

The deadline for applications to be received by BECIL is September 17, 2024.

How To Apply?

Interested candidates can fill out the registration form along with a copy of the required attachments against the advertisement. Documents shall be self-attested photocopies as per the following documents:

1. Educational/professional certificates.

2. 10th/birth certificate.

3. Caste Certificate (if applicable)

4. Work Experience Certificate (if applicable)

5. PAN Card copy

6. Aadhar Card copy

7. Copy of EPF/ESIC Card (pervious employer-if applicable).

"If you want to apply for one or more posts against the same advertisement, you shall be submitting the registration form separately. The registration fees shall be applicable as per the number of posts applied. 3. Candidates are required to have a valid e-mail ID at least six months after applying. In case a candidate does not have a valid personal email ID, he/she should create his/her new email ID before applying offline," the information bulletin added.

The candidates will have to pay a registration fee while submitting their forms.

Category-wise registration fees as applicable to candidates are as below:

General/OBC/Ex-Serviceman/Women: Rs. 590

SC/ST/EWS/PH: Rs. 295