AIIMS B.Sc Nursing Exam 2023; Datesheet out at aiimsexams.ac.in

AIIMS | ANI

New Delhi: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released AIIMS B.Sc Nursing Exam 2023 date-sheet today on March 31.

The examination is for B.SC. (Post-Basic) Nursing Phase-I & II Professional will be held in May 2023. Interested candidates can check the exam dates on the official AIIMS website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Read Also AIIMS INI SS 2023 registrations begin; get direct link here

As per the date sheet, the theory examinations for Phase I will be conducted on May 11, 13, 15, 17, 19, 22, 24, 26 and 29, 2023.

The Phase II examinations will be conducted on May 11, 13, 15, 17, 19, 2023. The exam will be conducted in single shift- from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm.

Steps to download: AIIMS B.Sc Nursing Exam 2023 date-sheet

Visit the official site of AIIMS website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Click on AIIMS B.Sc Nursing Exam 2023 date-sheet link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the results.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Direct link to download AIIMS B.Sc Nursing Exam 2023 datesheet