 AIIMS-Bhubaneswar To Get Three New Departments
AIIMS-Bhubaneswar will soon get three more departments that will help in enhancing patient care, its executive director Ashutosh Biswas said on Tuesday.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 26, 2023, 07:30 PM IST
AIIMS | Representational Pic (ANI)

These are the Department of Infectious Diseases, the Department of Bioinformatics, and the Department of Biostatistics, he said.

Approval has already been received regarding it, he added.

Biswas said AIIMS-Bhubaneswar has commenced several new academic programmes, such as a six-year M.Ch in Paediatric Surgery, DM in Paediatric Pulmonology and Intensive Care, DM in Nephrology and specialised programmes in Paediatric Infectious Diseases.

He said the new departments along with these academic programs will contribute significantly to the betterment of patient services and the advancement of medical knowledge.

article-image
