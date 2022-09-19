AIEEA PG, AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D) admit cards out; Here's how to download

AIEEA PG, AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D) admit cards out |

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) PG and All India Competitive Examinations (AICE)- JRF/SRF(PhD) 2022 today, September 19. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official websites — nta.ac.in or icar.nta.nic.in.

According to the official announcement by the NTA, the admit cards are available for AIEEA (PG) which is scheduled to take place on September 20, in the morning session, and for AICE-JRF/ SRF (PhD) which will be held in the evening session on the same date.

“Candidates can download their admit cards from the official websites — nta.ac.in or icar.nta.nic.in — using their application form number and date of birth and are advised to read the instructions contained therein carefully,” the official notice from NTA mentions.

Here's how to download AIEEA PG, AICE-JRF/SRF (PhD) admit cards:

Open the official websites — nta.ac.in or icar.nta.nic.in. Select the link for AIEEA PG or AICE-JRF/SRF (PhD) on the homepage. Login by entering your application number, date of birth and security pin. The admit card will be available on the screen. Download and take a printout for future use.

Additionally, candidates must know that the hall tickets are being issued provisionally to the candidates, subject to the fulfilment of the eligibility conditions. Moreover, admit cards will not be sent by post to any candidate so it is necessary for them to get a hard copy at the exam center.