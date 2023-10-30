AICTE Invites Applications For PG Scholarship; Check Details Here

AICTE | File Photo

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has invited online applications for approved AICTE institutions to grant postgraduate scholarships to qualified students with valid GATE/CEED scorecards.

To ensure the development of technical education in India, AICTE awards Post Graduate Scholarships of Rs 12,400 per month to full-time GATE/CEED qualified students admitted to AICTE-approved postgraduate programmes in AICTE-approved Institutions/University Departments as per AICTE approved intake.

The Scholarship is valid for 24 months or the duration of the course from the start of courses to the end of classes, whichever is shorter, and is not extended under any circumstances. Students in their final year in dual degree integrated programs will be eligible for this scholarship starting in the 9th semester.

Who is qalified?

Having a valid GATE/CEED score at the time of admission

Must be admitted as a full-time scholar

Students of final years of dual degree integrated programmes would also be entitled to the PG Scholarship from the 9th semester onwards

Admitted in AICTE approved Institutions/University Departments and AICTE approved programme Master of Engineering, Master of Technology and Master of Design

The number of PG Scholarship is limited to the AICTE-approved intake in the programme in that year

However, in addition to the approved intake, AICTE would award PG scholarships to an additional 10% of candidates from the EWS category, if the university/ institute has enrolled students from the Economically Weaker Sections (EWSs).The AICTE has announced that overseas students, sponsored candidates, and candidates enrolled to PG programs under management quotas are not eligible for the Scholarship.

Read Also AICTE Approves 10800 Diploma Seats, 9180 Engineering Seats For Working Professionals

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)