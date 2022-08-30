AICTE invites applications for PG scholarship for 2022-23

Representative image |

New Delhi: AICTE (All India Council of Technical Education), while inviting online applications for the Post Graduate(PG) scholarships for the academic session 2022-23.

The council has requested online submissions from AICTE-approved institutions, as well as from students enrolled in such institutions or taking AICTE-approved courses. For this academic year, the scholarship will be awarded to qualifying students via direct benefit transfer (DBT).

PG Scholarship Schedule 2022

Opening date of the portal for creation of student’s ID by the institutes/Online submission of application by the student - September 1

Last date for the creation of a student’s ID by the institutes/Online submission of application by the individual- November 30

Verification's last date by the institute - December 15

Procedure for PG scholarships 2022-23

On or before December 15, 2022, all eligible institutes must upload the details of the eligible PG students on the AICTE portal. Additionally, all PG students admitted in AICTE-approved institutes, programmes, and within approved intake during 2022–2023 must receive the unique student ID generated by the system.

To upload scanned copies of the documents, students must obtain a special ID from the institute and create an account at pgscholarship.aicte-india.org.

After checking the student information, the institute will authorise their application on the site.

“All eligible students shall upload their information on or before November 30, 2022 on AICTE web portal and the institute shall complete the procedure of student data verification and approval for the eligibility for the receipt of scholarship on or before December 15, 2022,” said the official notification by AICTE.

On the official link, there are comprehensive general rules, instructions, FAQs, and procedures for online student registration and eligibility approval by the institute, AICTE said.