AICTE data shows 35 to 40 % seats in engineering colleges remain vacant

According to the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) data, at least 35-40 per cent of allotted seats in engineering colleges across the country go vacant each year.

A major share of this figure comes from the private engineering colleges in rural and semi-urban areas.

The data further reveals that 33 per cent of the seats across undergraduate courses in engineering colleges were vacant in the academic session 2021-22.

The share of seats falling vacant in the pre-pandemic years was even higher at 48.56 per cent in 2018-19 and 49.14 per cent in 2017-18.

Last December, Union Minister of State for Education, Subhas Sarkar had shared a data in the Rajya Sabha that more than 4.21 lakh sanctioned seats in engineering colleges across the country remained vacant in the academic year 2021-22 even as the situation has improved in comparison to the last four years.

However, there was improvement in the academic year 2021-22 in comparison to the previous years when 5.66 lakh sanctioned seats remained vacant in 2020-21, 5.87 lakh in 2019-20 and 6.78 lakh in 2018-19 and 7.22 lakh in 2017-18.

One of the officials of the AICTE told news18 that the reasons for the number of seats remaining vacant is due to the demand and supply nature of the courses offered by the colleges.

A large number of private institutions have built engineering colleges but the courses being offered has no demand amongst the students.

It is mostly core engineering courses such as civil, electrical, mechanical, and chemical, which are not attracting most of the students, who want to study computer science. According to the officials, CS stream offers better job opportunities in comparison to the core subject areas.

Concerned over the issue of vacant seats in engineering colleges, the AICTE in 2018 constituted a committee headed by BVR Mohan Reddy, chairman of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Hyderabad, to recommend short term and medium term prospective plans for engineering education in India.

The panel recommended AICTE to stop setting up new colleges from the academic year 2020 and review the creation of new capacity every two years after that.

Later in 2022, the committee again reviewed the situation and extended the ban for another two years.

In March this year AICTE lifted the moratorium on setting up of new engineering colleges, three years after the prohibition came into force.

