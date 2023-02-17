e-Paper Get App
AICTE appoints Dr Abhay Jere as new Vice Chairman

AICTE appoints Dr Abhay Jere as new Vice Chairman

Dr. Abhay Jere initially served as the Government Ministry of Human Resources Development's Chief Innovation Officer

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, February 17, 2023, 01:16 PM IST
article-image
Dr. Abhay Jere | LinkedIn
New Delhi: Dr. Abhay Jere, who was named Vice Chairman of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) on February 10, assumed office on February 14 at the AICTE headquarters in Delhi.

Dr. Abhay Jere initially served as the Government Ministry of Human Resources Development's Chief Innovation Officer and has been appointed for a period of three years, or until reaching the age of 65, until further orders.

