AIBE(XVII) result 2023: OMR sheet rechecking begins, apply at allindiabarexamination.com

Bar council of India begins application for AIBE XVII results 2023 rechecking | Representative Image

New Delhi: AIBE(XVII) Result 2023 re-checking of OMR sheet application window has been started by the Bar Council of India (BCI) today, May 5, 2023.

Candidates who are not satisfied with their scores can apply for the re-checking of OMR sheet through the official site of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.

A fee of Rs.200 has to be paid by the candidates seeking to recheck their OMR sheets 2023.

As per the official notice, the application window will remain opened till May 15, 2023 for AIBE-XVII exam.

Afterwhich, re-checking, updated results will be send to the registered email IDs of candidates.

The second phase of re-evaluation will open for candidates who have not upload their enrolment certificate by May 15, 2023 by a different notification.

Steps to apply for re-checking of OMR sheet for AIBE(XVII) Result 2023:

Visit the official site of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.

Click on AIBE(XVII) Result 2023 re-checking of OMR sheet link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can fill in the details.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the page for further need.