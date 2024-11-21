AIBE 19 Application Correction Window 2024 Closes Tomorrow; Apply NOW At allindiabarexamination

Tomorrow, November 22, the Bar Council of India (BCI) will close the AIBE 19 exam application correction window. Beginning in 2024, applicants who have successfully enrolled may modify their AIBE 19 application by going to the official website, allindiabarexamination.com.
Important dates:
Registration deadline: 15 November
Last date to make payment: 18 November (online mode)
Last date to do correction: 22 November
Admit card release: 15 December
Exam date: 22 December
How to make corrections in AIBE 19 Application Form 2024:
Step 1: Email the BCI helpdesk at bci.helpdesk@cbtexams.in with the following details: Enrolment Number and Name, Date of Birth; Preferences for the Test Centre
Step 2: Enter the updated information and, if necessary, include any pertinent supporting documentation.
Step 3: Await the BCI's confirmation and response.
Candidates are encouraged to visit the official website for more details about the exam.