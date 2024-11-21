 AIBE 19 Application Correction Window 2024 Closes Tomorrow; Apply NOW At allindiabarexamination
Tomorrow, November 22, the Bar Council of India (BCI) will close the AIBE 19 exam application correction window.

Updated: Thursday, November 21, 2024, 05:00 PM IST
AIBE 19 |

Tomorrow, November 22, the Bar Council of India (BCI) will close the AIBE 19 exam application correction window. Beginning in 2024, applicants who have successfully enrolled may modify their AIBE 19 application by going to the official website, allindiabarexamination.com.

Important dates:

Registration deadline: 15 November

Last date to make payment: 18 November (online mode)

Last date to do correction: 22 November

Admit card release: 15 December

Exam date: 22 December 

How to make corrections in AIBE 19 Application Form 2024:

Step 1: Email the BCI helpdesk at bci.helpdesk@cbtexams.in with the following details: Enrolment Number and Name, Date of Birth; Preferences for the Test Centre

Step 2: Enter the updated information and, if necessary, include any pertinent supporting documentation.

Step 3: Await the BCI's confirmation and response.

Candidates are encouraged to visit the official website for more details about the exam.

