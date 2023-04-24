AIBE 17 2023 result expected this week at barcouncilofindia.org

AIBE 17 2023 result | Representative Image

New Delhi: The All India Bar Examination XVII result 2023 is likely to be announced this week, acccording to the various media reports.

Candidates can access and download their results on allindiabarexamination.com or barcouncilofindia.org.

The exam for All India Bar Examination XVII was held on February 5 across the country at various exam centres from 10 AM to 1 PM.

The final answer key of AIBE 2023 was released on April 19, while the provisional answer key was declared in the month of February.

Now thousands of law aspirants are awaiting the final answer key after raising their objections to the answer key released.

Candidates who appeared for the AIBE 17 exam 2023 can check their responses on the official website.

After carefully examining and assessing all of the applicant’s objections with a panel of subject experts, the answer key was made public.

Candidates can download their scorecards using their roll number and date of birth mentioned on the admit card.

Law aspirants will receive a notification of the results on their respective email ids.