AIAPGET Admit Card 2024 Today At exams.nta.ac.in; Exam On July 6, Check Exam Pattern

Representational Image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the All India Ayush Postgraduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) admit card 2024 today, July 2. Applicants appearing for the exam will now be able to download the AIAPGET 2024 admit card from the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET/.

The examination is scheduled for July 6, aimed at admissions to postgraduate AYUSH programmes for the academic year 2024-25.

To download the AIAPGET 2024 admit card, candidates need to use their login credentials, including their application number. The hall ticket will mention the address of the candidate's exam centre along with the other details.

Candidates are required to carry their admit card to the exam centre on the day of the test. Entry to the exam hall will be strictly prohibited without the admit card and a valid ID proof.

AIAPGET 2024 will be conducted in a computer-based test format. The duration of the exam will be 120 minutes. The question paper will contain a total of 120 multiple-choice questions with a single correct response. The test will be held for a total of 480 marks.

Under the marking scheme, candidates will receive four marks for each correct answer. There will be a deduction of one mark for every incorrect response. No marks will be awarded for unanswered questions.