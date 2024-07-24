AIAPGET 2024: NTA To Release All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test Results Soon

AIAPGET 2024 | Pixabay

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2024 exam results soon. The AIAPGET 2024 exam was conducted on July 6, 2024. The candidates who took the previously mentioned exam are looking forward to hearing the results.

Currently, the NTA authorities/experts are reviewing the challenges raised by the candidates after the provisional answer key was released. The candidates had to raise objections between July 16 and July 18, 2024.

"Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared," read the public notice released by the NTA.

"No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalised by the experts after the challenge will be final," it added.

The results will be released alongside the final answer key.

Declaration Of Results

Final Answer Keys will serve as the basis for compiling the results. After the AIAPGET-2024 results have been announced, no complaints about the answer key(s) will be taken into consideration. A candidate's raw (actual) marks will be taken into account while calculating the AIAPGET-2024 result. The applicants are recommended to get their score cards exclusively from the following website: https://exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET/, as there will be no score cards mailed to them.

"There is no provision for rechecking/re-evaluation/re-totaling of the result/score and no query in this regard will be entertained," read the information bulletin.

If two or more candidates receive the same mark or rank, the merit position will be decided using the tie-breaker criteria listed below, arranged in descending order:



1. A candidate will be put in a higher merit position if they have fewer negative answers overall in the paper.

2. Candidates will be ranked higher on the merit scale if they have a higher proportion of marks during the full BAMS, BUMS, BHMS, or BSMS course.

3. Candidates who are older will be given preference for merit positions.

This year, the test was held at a number of locations around the nation. AIAPGET 2024 was administered through the computer-based testing (CBT) method.

The instructions to view and download the results from the official website are provided below. The results, along with the final answer key, are anticipated to be posted shortly by the NTA.

How Can I Verify My Results?



Step 1: Visit the official website.



Step 2: Select the result link from the homepage.



Step 3: To access your result, enter the necessary login information.



Step 4: The screen will now display your result.



Step 5: Examine the specifics



Step 6: Download and save for later use.



To view their results, students must provide their login information, which includes their registration and roll numbers. It is recommended that candidates print off their results and store the hard copy somewhere safe in case they need it later.

It is also advised that candidates who find any inconsistencies in their results or have any doubts regarding them immediately contact the appropriate officials. Candidates may also email aiapget@nta.ac.in or call 011-40759000 for further information about AIAPGET-2024.