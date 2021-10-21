AIAPGET 2021: NTA declares result on official website - aiapget.nta.ac.in

The results for the All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2021 have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Candidates can download the result online by visiting the official website- aiapget.nta.ac.in.

The exam was conducted on September 18 in online mode in two shifts. It was held in English, Hindi, Tamil and Urdu and comprised 120 objective questions which were to be answered in a duration of 2 hours.

The test is conducted for admissions to postgraduate courses in Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy.

You can download the result online by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website- aiapget.nta.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the designated 'scorecard' link

Step 3: Key in your application number and password

Step 4:Once the scorecard and result is displayed on your screen you can download it

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 02:27 PM IST