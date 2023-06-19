AI, Data Science Among New-Age Courses To Be Introduced In Himachal Tech Colleges: CM

Representational image |

Shimla: Artificial intelligence, data science and mechatronics engineering are among the new-age courses which will be introduced in technical colleges in Himachal Pradesh from the new academic session, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Sunday.

Presiding over a review meeting of technical institutions on Saturday evening, Sukhu emphasised the significance of staying at the forefront of technological advancements, according to a statement.

The state government has taken the decisive step of introducing a range of courses across various institutions from August 2023, he said.

Government Hydro Engineering College Bilaspur will offer the Bachelor of Technology (B. Tech.) program in Computer Science and Engineering with a specialisation in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science.

This course has been approved by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU), the statement said.

The Government Polytechnic institutions in Rohru and Chamba will now offer specialised courses in Computer Engineering, and Mechatronics Engineering, respectively. These courses have also been approved by the AICTE, the chief minister said.

With the evolving demands of the industry, other courses will also be introduced in 17 industrial training institutes in the state.

These courses include Mechanic Electric Vehicle, Technician Mechatronics, Fibre to Home Technician, Solar Technician (Electric), Internet of Things Technician, and Maintenance Mechanic (Chemical Plant), Sukhu said.

Stressing the importance of practical training, Sukhu asked for collaboration with leading companies to provide students with real-world exposure.

Sukhu said by fostering such partnerships, the government aims to bridge the gap between academia and industry, equipping students with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in their careers.

In order to ensure the highest quality of education, the government will deploy qualified staff members who are being imparted specialised training, he said.

The chief minister said, “With the introduction of these new age courses, the Himachal Pradesh government endeavours to create a conducive environment for technological advancements and to open up abundant employment opportunities for the youth in the state.” PTI BPL NB

Read Also HPNLU Shimla concludes international multidisciplinary conference on women and intellectual property