Ahmedabad: Dr. Githa Heggde appointed as new dean at MICA

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 22, 2022, 02:27 PM IST
Dr. Githa Hegde |

MICA, Ahmedabad, an institute of strategic marketing and communication, appoints Dr. Githa Heggde as its new Dean.

The Governing Council (GC) of MICA had appointed a Search cum Selection Committee for the Dean’s position, comprising GC members Prof. Anantha Babbili, Ms. Aparna Mahesh, and Dr. Shailendra Raj Mehta. The board accepted their unanimous recommendation of Dr. Githa Heggde as the next Dean of MICA.

Dr. Githa Heggde brings with her more than 30 years of academic, consulting, and industry experience.

