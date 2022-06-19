Agnipath recruitment details released by Indian Air Force

ANI

In the midst of continuing agitation and widespread protests across various states, the Indian Air Force revealed the details of the Agnipath recruitment plan on Sunday.

The application process for the job will commence on June 24. Eligibility, educational qualifications, medical requirements, assessment, leave, salary, life insurance coverage, and many other aspects are listed in the IAF document.

Because the recruiting procedure is open to those under the age of 18, the enrolling form for those under the age of 18 will need to be signed by their parents, according to the IAF notification.

"Post the period of four years, each Agniveer will go back to the society, based on organisational requirements and policies promulgated by the IAF," the document said, explaining the benefits which the government will provide to the 75 per cent who will not be retained.

"Agniveers will not have the right to be selected for further enrolment into the Armed Forces. Selection will be the exclusive jurisdiction of the government," the document said further.

Apart from the age limit (17.5 years to 23 years this year and 17.5 years to 21 years next year), the IAF stated that the educational requirements, physical requirements, and medical requirements will be revealed later.

"IAF will endeavour to maintain a centralised high quality online database of Agniveers and will follow a transparent common assessment methodology," the IAF said in the notification.