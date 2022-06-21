Agnipath: Centre files caveat in the Supreme Court

Youths protesting against Agnipath, Centre’s new recruitment scheme | PTI

The central government has filed a caveat in the Supreme Court in response to petitions filed in connection with the 'Agnipath' scheme, which aims to induct young people into all three armed services divisions, stating that the court should hear the case before making a decision.

In relation to the Agnipath initiative, three petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court so far. The caveat, on the other hand, made no mention of any specific request.

Advocate M.L. Sharma filed a petition with the Supreme Court, asking the court to nullify the Ministry of Defence's notification announcing the plan, which was issued on June 14.

According to the petition, a significant number of young people have begun criticising the initiative around the country.

According to the plea, "According to the impugned press note...dated 14.06.2022 after 4 years out of 100 per cent selected candidates for Permanent Commission in Indian Army 25 per cent will be continued in Indian Army force and the rest 75 per cent will be retired /denied jobs in the Indian Army. During 4 years they will be paid salary and perks, but after 4 years denied candidates will get no pension, etc."

According to Sharma's petition, the Central government abolished the century-old army selection procedure and forced the scheme on the country in violation of constitutional norms, without the approval of Parliament and without a gazette notification.

Last Monday, attorney Vishal Tiwari filed a new petition, requesting that a committee be formed to investigate the plan and its implications on national security and the Army. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court heard a request for a special investigation team (SIT) to look into the violent protests against the programme.

The petition was referred to Chief Justice N.V. Ramana by a bench of Justices C.T. Ravikumar and Sudhanshu Dhulia to review the motion for early listing.

Protests erupted in numerous sections of the country after the central administration unveiled the scheme. Candidates aged 17.5 to 21 will be recruited into the armed forces for a four-year period under the scheme. However, following the demonstrations, the Central government increased the upper age limit for enlistment to 23 years in 2022.