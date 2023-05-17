After protests, University of Hyderabad follows NCBC diktat on 76 reserved teaching posts

University of Hyderabad |

New Delhi: Following an order by the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC), the University of Hyderabad has called for applications for 76 reserved faculty positions.

The vacancy notification, which was released on May 5, was released by the University after protests by students, faculty, and letters from NCBC that the varsity didn't follow reservation policy, as per reports.

The NCBC had already noticed that the university had filled the positions with unreserved applicants despite not filling the non-teaching staff reservation roster. The institution had switched earmarked teaching positions, and as a result, it had no accurate information on the number of reserved candidates or their seniority.

Over the past few years, the University of Hyderabad has drawn criticism for repeatedly flouting the reservation regulation.

Back in 2020, members of the All India OBC Students Association (AIOBCSA) organised protests against the vice chancellor for committing fraud against OBCs by violating the reservation policy.

Following the incident, NCBC also conducted a public hearing with students, teachers, and non-teaching faculty members after receiving many complaints about discrimination in admissions, vacant reserved posts, and more at the University of Hyderabad.