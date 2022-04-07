After JEE Main, NEET, CET, WBJEE aspirants demand postponement, too

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has rescheduled the dates for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE Main 2022) for sessions 1 and 2 following the constant requests by aspirants.

With the revised dates of JEE Main 2022, aspirants of other competitive exams like NEET, CET, and WBJEE are demanding postponement, too. Writing their concerns, they take to Twitter.

Abhi Kandade, a candidate of the MHCET wrote to the Minister of Education of Maharashtra, Uday Samanth, asking that the common entrance test of Maharashtra be postponed.

"Dear sir, the dates for JEE mains and MHCET are collapsing. Please postpone the MHCET exam to August," he tweeted.

A NEET aspirant, Mriganka Baishya, hinted at the unfairness surrounding the postponement of exams.

"If JEE Mains is postponed, NEET also should be postponed at least till August since JEE advance will be in September. This is not fair," he tweeted.

When it comes to the revised dates of JEE, aspirants from another state ask for a postponement of WBJEE.

Soumik Mazumdar, a WBJEE candidate, wrote on Twitter, "Only JEE Main and JEE advance has been postponed. Please postpone WBJEE also."

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 04:14 PM IST