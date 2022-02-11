After CA Final, foundation results, intermediate students await for result dates

After the Institute of Charted Accountant India (ICAI) announced the CA final and foundation results yesterday, February 10, 2022. CA intermediate candidates are awaiting their results and have turned to social media for ICAI to release result dates.



Candidates whose results are out can apply for inspection or certified copies of answer books from February 11, 2022, until March 11, 2022



Candidates can also apply for verification of answer booklets starting today, February 11, 2022, and ending on March 9, 2022.



ICAI has already released the schedule for the May 2022 CA foundation, intermediate, and final exams. The foundation exams under the new exam plan will be held on May 23, 25, 27, and 29, according to the schedule.



The intermediate exams for group I will start on May 15 and end on May 22, while the exams for group II will take place from May 24 to May 30.



Group I final exams will be held between May 14 and 21, while group B final exams will be held between May 23 and 29.



On May 14 and 17, the international taxation assessment exam will be held. The whole schedule is available at icaiexam.icai.org/.



Candidates must apply online at icaiexam.icai.org from February 21 to March 13 to be eligible for admission to the Foundation, Intermediate, and Final Examinations.



Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 02:57 PM IST