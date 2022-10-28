After being closed for hours, Kanye West's 'Donda Academy' reopens

Kanye West | File Image

Kanye West's school, "DONDA Academy," was said to have closed on Thursday, but in an unexpected turn of events, the institution has reopened.

Just hours after it was said to be closed, the school declared it will resume, according to TMZ. The tabloid website also reported that an email was sent to Donda Academy's parents and pupils on Wednesday at midnight (US Time) which read, "Join us in worship tomorrow morning to celebrate the return of Donda Academy. We've returned with a vengeance, thanks to the support of our parents and community!"



The email further read, "The children of Donda are going to change the world. Apologies for the late email! See you bright and early!"

This was just hours after, an email announcing a shutdown was sent to Donda students, as per TMZ the email said, "At the discretion of our Founder, Donda Academy will close for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year effective immediately... THERE IS NO SCHOOL TOMORROW."

The school's annual tuition is approximately USD 15,000, although almost half of the students accepted there receive financial aid or scholarships, according to Page Six.